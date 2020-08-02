Doris S. James
1928-2020
DORIS S. JAMES –
July 5, 1928 –
July 23, 2020
Doris S. James (née Steenken), age 92 of Winedale, Texas was called home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her home in Cypress, Texas; she was enjoying her favorite past-time, engaged in her yard with her faithful dachshund "Missy" by her side.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents Fritz and Hilda (née Witte) Steenken, her husband William G. James Jr., brother Odie Steenken and sister LaVerne Knittel. She is survived by her sister Ouida (aka Tutsie) Rohde; sons (5): Gary, William III, Ronald, Donald and Brice; daughters-in-law: Louise (née Espree), Lynn (née Ryan), Kim (née Hilton), Kathleen (née Ward) and Suzette (née Rachal); grandchildren (8): Douglas (James) Coffman, spouse Carol (née de Paula), Amber, spouse Brendon Smith, Brice Jr., Kody, Garrett, Madison, Caitlin and Brieanna; and great grandchildren (5): Cody (Smith), Elijah (Coffman), Kambri (Smith), Mateo (Coffman), Kylah (Smith).
Doris graduated from Burton High School and attended Blinn College in Brenham and Texas Lutheran College in Seguin. She married Gregg James from Washington-on-the-Brazos, Texas on November 14th, 1953 and due to Gregg's United States Air Force career traveled to various locales in the world with her family. Doris was a caring woman who was known for her many acts of kindness. She believed in helping people and touched many lives with her generosity. Doris lived her life to the fullest enjoying the simple pleasures in life . Our hearts are heavy with her passing as she was greatly loved and will be missed by many family members, friends and neighbors.
Doris's family would like to thank everyone in her life for their love and kindness at this difficult time. In addition, her family would like to add a special thanks to Andrea & Scott Jetton and Lindsey & Miguel Cabrera for their added help in watching out for Doris as her next-door neighbors. Per her desire, Doris requested that there be no funeral service nor gathering and we the family have decided to honor her wish. Doris is to be cremated and placed with her husband (our father) at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038. We have decided on a celebration of remembrance to be held in the future; at which time all will be notified.
Our hearts are broken that she is no longer with us and she will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers a memorial tribute may be made to:
• "K-9 Angels Rescue" (http://www.k-9angelsrescue.org/doris_s_james.html
)
•"Plant Memorial Tree" (https://www.plantmemorialtree.com
)
• or a charity of choosing