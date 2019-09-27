Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen Mortuary - Houston
2003 Kelley Street
Houston, TX 77026
(713) 742 0551
For more information about
Doris Johnson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
5026 Langley
Houston, TX
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
5026 Langley
Houston, TX
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Houston National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Johnson


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Johnson Obituary
Doris Marie Johnson
1947-2019
Doris Marie Johnson, 72, transitioned from this life into eternal life with the Lord on Sunday, September 15. Her beautiful smile and soft spirit warmed the hearts of many; she will be dearly missed. Early Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM. The Funeral will begin at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held on Saturday, September 28 at the New Hope Baptist Church, 5026 Langley, Houston, Texas 77016; Pastor Tracy Sherrod Phillips, Officiant. The Interment will be on Monday, September 30 at 11:00 AM at the Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now