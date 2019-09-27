|
Doris Marie Johnson
1947-2019
Doris Marie Johnson, 72, transitioned from this life into eternal life with the Lord on Sunday, September 15. Her beautiful smile and soft spirit warmed the hearts of many; she will be dearly missed. Early Visitation is scheduled from 9:00 AM until 10:45 AM. The Funeral will begin at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held on Saturday, September 28 at the New Hope Baptist Church, 5026 Langley, Houston, Texas 77016; Pastor Tracy Sherrod Phillips, Officiant. The Interment will be on Monday, September 30 at 11:00 AM at the Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 27, 2019