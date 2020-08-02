1/
Doris Johnson
1929 - 2020
Doris Jean Johnson
1929-2020
Doris Jean Johnson, born February 3, 1929, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020 at The Tradition Senior Living in Dallas, TX. Doris was born and raised in the Pittsburgh, PA area where she met and married E. Scott Johnson in 1951. In 1957 the family moved to Texas, where she began her teaching career. She taught English at Longview High School, Longview, TX, until 1973 when the family moved to the Cy-Fair area where she taught English & Spanish at Arnold Jr. High until her retirement.
Doris and Scott were active members of Cypress United Methodist Church for forty years where they considered The Challengers Sunday School class their second family. In 2013, they moved to an assisted living facility in Dallas. Doris is preceded in death by Scott her husband of 64 years, and her brother, William D Moses, of Boardman, OH. She is survived by her four children: Scott E Johnson of Magnolia, TX, Barbara J Gladney of League City, TX, Tom E Johnson of Front Royal, VA, and Beverly C Long of Seagoville, TX in addition to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her brother, Robert G Moses of W. Mifflin, PA.
The graveside service will be held noon Monday, August 3, 2020, at Klein Memorial Park, 32539 SH 249, Pinehurst, TX and will be live-streamed. The streaming link can be found at https://www.kleinfh.com/obituary/doris-johnson. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Doris' name may be made to the Alzheimer's foundation: http://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/other_ways_to_give/tributes 1800-272-3900

Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Klein Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Klein Memorial Park - Spring-Klein - Tomball
9714 FM 2920
Tomball, TX 77375
(281) 320-2674
Memories & Condolences
25 entries
August 1, 2020
Doris and I worked together in the English department at Cy-Fair HS for several years. Doris wS fast-growing and always projected a good mood. She loved the kids and worked to give them a positive self-esteem. My prayers for you and your family.
Terry Rizzo
Teacher
August 1, 2020
Beverly, Tom, Mom, Dad, Barbara &amp; Scott; Virginia 1997
Family
August 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cheryl Bellamy
Friend
August 1, 2020
Tom, Bev, and Mary, visiting Mom at the Tradition Sr. Living.
Tom Johnson
Son
August 1, 2020
Son, Tom, visiting Mom at the Tradition Sr. Living with wife, Mary.
Tom Johnson
Son
August 1, 2020
Son, Tom, having fun with Mom on her 91 birthday.
Tom Johnson
Son
August 1, 2020
Mom was a pillar of strength and always up for adventure. She will be easy to find in heaven because she always draws people to her. Until that day arrives, she will be remembered every day. Love, Tom and Mary
Tom Johnson
Son
August 1, 2020
To my warm, funny, smart and well-loved Aunt Doris, you will be so missed by the many whose lives you touched. Love you forever! Rest In Peace, Robyn & Dave Radomski
Robyn & Dave Radomski
Family
July 31, 2020
Dear Sister Doris, may you rest in peace and May God be With You Always
Loving Brother Bob
Robert Moses
Brother
July 31, 2020
Barbara's tribute to Mom
Barbara's tribute to Mom.
Beverly Long
Daughter
July 31, 2020
Now I unfortunately never had the pleasure of personally meeting the amazing Ms. Doris Johnson, so I feel as if I'm at a bit of a disadvantage, but I have had the pleasure of getting to speak to each of her wonderful children. If our children are any indication of their upbringing, then Ms. Johnson must have been a saint. Her children, Bev and Tom in particular whom I'm the closest with, are absolutely incredible human beings, and I truly feel as if that's a reflection of what an amazing mother and father they had. Please know I'll be sending all of my love, thoughts and prayers to the entire Johnson family.
Alexander Yazdi
Family
July 31, 2020
Doris was a good neighbor and friend ever since we moved to Houston in 1993. We have missed both her and Scott since they moved to Assisted Living in Dallas.
Doris and I had a mutual love of flowers and mixed all colors and types. Her garden was her joy . I'll never forget Doris and Scott coming over pulling a wagon with a big rose in a pot on my birthday one year, she knew it was a rose I had wanted to buy. She and Scott put signs in front of our house for Rob's 50th birthday. And numerous times sharing cakes and other dishes she had cooked. That was Doris , always thinking of others.
Thanks for the family pictures , she was so proud of all her family.
God blessed her with a long life . We are thankful to be her friends.
Thoughts and prayers with family during this time.
Becky and Robert Bowden
Robert Bowden
Friend
July 30, 2020
What a sweet lady who was full of fun and laughter. I remember her well from our Crusaders Sunday School class and also in the red hat society group we used to have at the church. Heaven has gain another angel.
Pat Walker
Friend
July 30, 2020
Scott, Tom, Bev &amp; Barb<br />Mom's kids
Beverly Long
Daughter
July 30, 2020
Thanksgiving :Mom, Bev, Tre, D, Dad &amp; Yvonne
Beverly Long
Daughter
July 30, 2020
D, Tre &amp; Bev.
Beverly Long
Daughter
July 30, 2020
visiting Mom
Beverly Long
Daughter
July 30, 2020
Bev, Mom, Mary ,Tom &amp; Barb.
Beverly Long
Daughter
July 30, 2020
Tre, Mom's youngest grandchild
Beverly Long
Daughter
July 30, 2020
Mom's 91st
Beverly Long
Daughter
July 30, 2020
Tom, Barb, Mom, Bev &amp; Mary
Beverly Long
Daughter
July 30, 2020
We Love you Mom and know you are proud.
Beverly Long
Daughter
July 30, 2020
Doris with Grandmother Sadie &amp; Mother Velma
You are home now!
Beverly Long
Daughter
July 30, 2020
One of my last visits with Mom. Due to Covid-19 it was a socially distance one.
Love you More
Beverly Long
Daughter
July 30, 2020
Mom, I know you are now an Angel in Heaven and watching over us all. You will live on in our hearts forever and I will love you forever.
Beverly Long
Daughter
