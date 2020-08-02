Doris was a good neighbor and friend ever since we moved to Houston in 1993. We have missed both her and Scott since they moved to Assisted Living in Dallas.

Doris and I had a mutual love of flowers and mixed all colors and types. Her garden was her joy . I'll never forget Doris and Scott coming over pulling a wagon with a big rose in a pot on my birthday one year, she knew it was a rose I had wanted to buy. She and Scott put signs in front of our house for Rob's 50th birthday. And numerous times sharing cakes and other dishes she had cooked. That was Doris , always thinking of others.

Thanks for the family pictures , she was so proud of all her family.

God blessed her with a long life . We are thankful to be her friends.

Thoughts and prayers with family during this time.

Becky and Robert Bowden

