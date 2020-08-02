Doris Jean Johnson
1929-2020
Doris Jean Johnson, born February 3, 1929, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020 at The Tradition Senior Living in Dallas, TX. Doris was born and raised in the Pittsburgh, PA area where she met and married E. Scott Johnson in 1951. In 1957 the family moved to Texas, where she began her teaching career. She taught English at Longview High School, Longview, TX, until 1973 when the family moved to the Cy-Fair area where she taught English & Spanish at Arnold Jr. High until her retirement.
Doris and Scott were active members of Cypress United Methodist Church for forty years where they considered The Challengers Sunday School class their second family. In 2013, they moved to an assisted living facility in Dallas. Doris is preceded in death by Scott her husband of 64 years, and her brother, William D Moses, of Boardman, OH. She is survived by her four children: Scott E Johnson of Magnolia, TX, Barbara J Gladney of League City, TX, Tom E Johnson of Front Royal, VA, and Beverly C Long of Seagoville, TX in addition to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her brother, Robert G Moses of W. Mifflin, PA.
The graveside service will be held noon Monday, August 3, 2020, at Klein Memorial Park, 32539 SH 249, Pinehurst, TX and will be live-streamed. The streaming link can be found at https://www.kleinfh.com/obituary/doris-johnson
. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Doris' name may be made to the Alzheimer's foundation: http://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/other_ways_to_give/tributes
1800-272-3900