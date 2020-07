Doris Lucia Johnston1932-2020Doris Lucia Johnston, age 87, of Houston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from complications due to a stroke suffered in late September, 2019.Doris was born November 30, 1932 in Mannheim, Germany to parents Greta Heil and Hans Hock .After WWII she and her mother emigrated to the U. S. where Doris met her future husband Sidney Johnston, a co-worker in Wichita KS.Doris is survived by Sidney, her husband of 62 years, a son Alan, and a grandson Jacob, both of Ashburn VA. Also surviving her is a cousin, Ursula and her daughter Heika of Mannheim Germany.A funeral service will take place July 23rd at 7:00 P. M. at Christ The King Lutheran Church 2353 Rice Blvd. Houston, TX followed by interment in the Columbarium, which is adjacent to the Church. In lieu of flowers a donation in Doris' name may be made to the charity of one's choice Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.earthmanbellaire.com for the Johnston family.