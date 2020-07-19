Doris Lucia Johnston
1932-2020
Doris Lucia Johnston, age 87, of Houston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from complications due to a stroke suffered in late September, 2019.
Doris was born November 30, 1932 in Mannheim, Germany to parents Greta Heil and Hans Hock .
After WWII she and her mother emigrated to the U. S. where Doris met her future husband Sidney Johnston, a co-worker in Wichita KS.
Doris is survived by Sidney, her husband of 62 years, a son Alan, and a grandson Jacob, both of Ashburn VA. Also surviving her is a cousin, Ursula and her daughter Heika of Mannheim Germany.
A funeral service will take place July 23rd at 7:00 P. M. at Christ The King Lutheran Church 2353 Rice Blvd. Houston, TX followed by interment in the Columbarium, which is adjacent to the Church. In lieu of flowers a donation in Doris' name may be made to the charity of one's choice
