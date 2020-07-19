1/1
Doris Johnston
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Doris Lucia Johnston
1932-2020
Doris Lucia Johnston, age 87, of Houston, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from complications due to a stroke suffered in late September, 2019.
Doris was born November 30, 1932 in Mannheim, Germany to parents Greta Heil and Hans Hock .
After WWII she and her mother emigrated to the U. S. where Doris met her future husband Sidney Johnston, a co-worker in Wichita KS.
Doris is survived by Sidney, her husband of 62 years, a son Alan, and a grandson Jacob, both of Ashburn VA. Also surviving her is a cousin, Ursula and her daughter Heika of Mannheim Germany.
A funeral service will take place July 23rd at 7:00 P. M. at Christ The King Lutheran Church 2353 Rice Blvd. Houston, TX followed by interment in the Columbarium, which is adjacent to the Church. In lieu of flowers a donation in Doris' name may be made to the charity of one's choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.earthmanbellaire.com for the Johnston family.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Christ The King Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
7136676505
