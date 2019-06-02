|
|
Doris Pannell
1928-2019
Doris L. Pannell, 90, died on May 31, 2019. She was born in Austin TX on June 5, 1928 to Carl Walter Lundgren and Mabel Carlson Lundgren. She graduated from Elgin High School. She married William Edward Pannell on August 12, 1950. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Bill. She is survived by daughters Janis Pannell, Vernelle Klecka (Gary), and Tammy Williams (Russell); grandsons Michael Klecka (Kelly), James Williams (Michelle), and Darrell Williams (Kaitlin); brother Howard Lundgren; many nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Services will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Memorial Oaks Cemetery with Pastor Jim Berggren officiating. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7901 Westview Drive, Houston TX 77055.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 2, 2019