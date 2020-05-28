Doris Helen Pinyozy1933-2020Doris Helen Pinyozy, 86, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. She was born October 12, 1933 in Houston, Texas to Hubert and Ruth Sessions. She was preceded in death by her husband Alex Pinyozy. Doris is survived by her son, Alex J. Pinyozy; daughter, Mary A. Pinyozy and her husband Eugene Wiles; grandchildren, Geni Williams, Christina K. Pinyozy Dever and husband Johnny, Charles A. Pinyozy; great-grandchildren, Silas Q. Dever, Nash Pinyozy; sister, Peggy Gesford and husband Darwin. The family will receive friends, on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Pasadena Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Pasadena Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery at 5:00 PM in Wells, Texas