Doris Pinyozy
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Helen Pinyozy
1933-2020
Doris Helen Pinyozy, 86, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Baytown, Texas. She was born October 12, 1933 in Houston, Texas to Hubert and Ruth Sessions. She was preceded in death by her husband Alex Pinyozy. Doris is survived by her son, Alex J. Pinyozy; daughter, Mary A. Pinyozy and her husband Eugene Wiles; grandchildren, Geni Williams, Christina K. Pinyozy Dever and husband Johnny, Charles A. Pinyozy; great-grandchildren, Silas Q. Dever, Nash Pinyozy; sister, Peggy Gesford and husband Darwin. The family will receive friends, on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Pasadena Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Pasadena Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery at 5:00 PM in Wells, Texas



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Pasadena Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Pasadena Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Interment
05:00 PM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pasadena Funeral Home
2203 PASADENA BLVD
Pasadena, TX 77502
7134736206
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved