Doris Reagan
1930 - 2020
Doris Wallace Pryor Reagan
1930-2020
Our Mother, DJ, passed away on Saturday, the 29th of August 2020, following a courageous ten-year battle with Parkinson's. DJ was born to Johnnie James and William Kenneth Anderson on the 28th of May 1930, in Paint Fork, North Carolina and moved to the big city of Mars Hill when she was 5. With a photographic memory and as a music prodigy, opera singer and mother, she was truly remarkable.
DJ was predeceased by her parents, daughter-in-law Allison Wallace and three wonderful husbands, our father, Bruce Wallace, our children's grandfather, Frank Pryor and the wonderfully kind Allen Reagan. She is survived by her three children, Bruce Wallace and wife Pat, Martha Greene and John Wallace, ten grandsons, Bruce, Chris, Matthew, Andrew, Wade, Wallace, John, Will, Wes and Rob, four great grandchildren, Emmy, Campbell, Drew and Sophie and the devoted Sandra Williams.
Due to the year 2020, the family will gather for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and if desired, memorial contributions may be directed to the River Oaks Garden Club, 2503 Westheimer Rd., Houston, TX 77098; or to the charity of one's choice.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Sep. 2, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
