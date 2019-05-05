Doris Jane Thayer

1925-2019

Doris Jane Thayer, 94, passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of April 30, 2019. She was born in Greenfield, MA. She is survived by her two sons Don Palmer and wife Bonnie of Leeds, Massachusetts and her son Barry Palmer and wife Kristin of Houston. She also leaves grandchildren Matt Palmer and wife Sherilyn, Ian Palmer and wife Kate, Erin Fuchs and husband Daniel, Haley Havard and husband Scott, Alex Palmer, and Clark Palmer. She leaves great grandchildren Christopher, James, Charlie, Emily, Allie, and Henry.

Doris was predeceased by her first husband Edmond Palmer, her second husband Alton Thayer, her brother Richard Drown and daughter Debra Thayer.

Doris dropped out of high school to support the World War II effort, working in a munitions factory, then married her first husband. While pregnant with her second child, her husband Edmond died tragically in an accident, leaving her to raise two children on her own. She met and married Alton Thayer and had a third child, Debra, while working full time in a paper mill. Her career also included working at Phoenix Life Insurance and other clerical positions. After retirement she spent most of her time as a volunteer at Franklin County Medical Center. Throughout her life she was a devoted member of the Episcopal church and enjoyed singing in the choir.

She was a lifelong Red Sox fan. After suffering through the disappointment of 1967, 1975 and 1986, she was overjoyed when the Red Sox won the World Series in 2003. When the Astros won the World Series in 2017, her Houston family attributed the win to Doris' move to the Houston area in 2010. Besides baseball, Doris loved her family, dogs, attending church, country music, keeping up with current events, and cooking.

There will be a memorial service to celebrate Doris' life on Friday, May 10 at 9am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church at 3816 Bellaire Blvd. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary