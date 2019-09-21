|
|
Doris Tollett Tiffin
1926-2019
Doris Tollett Tiffin passed away on September 16, 2019 at the age of 92. Visitation will be held at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Huntsville, Texas on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9:15 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. A graveside service and interment will follow at 11 a.m. at the Mayes addition of the Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Doris' memory to the . Condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 21, 2019