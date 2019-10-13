Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cristo Rey Funeral Home
235 North Sampson
Houston, TX 77003
713-237-1777
For more information about
Doris Vester
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Park Cemetery
12800 Westheimer Rd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Vester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Vester


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Vester Obituary
Doris Vester
1924-2019
Doris Vester passed away on Monday Oct. 7th. She was 95. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Annie Horelica and siblings, Lil, Dale, Irene, and Eddie. She is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Doris grew up in Moulton, Texas and was valedictorian of her highschool graduating class. She moved to Houston and worked for Chemical Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank. One of her favorite pastimes included riding horses. She enjoyed country music, the rodeo, gardening, and the Azalea Trail. She attended St. Anne's Catholic Church for many years and enjoyed the activities and events there. There will be a graveside service at 11am on Wednesday, Oct. 16th at Forest Park Cemetery located at 12800 Westheimer Rd.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now