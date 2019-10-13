|
|
Doris Vester
1924-2019
Doris Vester passed away on Monday Oct. 7th. She was 95. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Annie Horelica and siblings, Lil, Dale, Irene, and Eddie. She is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Doris grew up in Moulton, Texas and was valedictorian of her highschool graduating class. She moved to Houston and worked for Chemical Bank and the Federal Reserve Bank. One of her favorite pastimes included riding horses. She enjoyed country music, the rodeo, gardening, and the Azalea Trail. She attended St. Anne's Catholic Church for many years and enjoyed the activities and events there. There will be a graveside service at 11am on Wednesday, Oct. 16th at Forest Park Cemetery located at 12800 Westheimer Rd.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019