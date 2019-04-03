Doris Marie Yordanoff

1930-2019

Doris Marie "Mo" Blakeslee Yordanoff, 89, born in Houston, Texas on January 15th, 1930 passed away peacefully in her sleep, March 30th, 2019.

She was a graduate of Stephen F. Austin High School, Sacred Heart Dominican College School of Nursing, and the University of Houston. She supported and volunteered for the Associated Nursing Alumni Scholarship fund for many years. She was a devoted Catholic and compassionate Registered Nurse. Her nursing career began as a Candy Striper at St. Joseph's Hospital. She taught many Houston nurses the art of caring for others. She had a strong work ethic, retiring at the age of 85 as the Director of Nursing at the Dominican Sisters of Houston. Doris had a way of making everyone feel special; she brought out the best in people with her positive and energetic personality.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Richard Martin, Jr., M.D., son, Michael Collins; grandchildren- Richard (Meghan) Martin, Keely (Chuck) Staten, Farrah Martin, Lanna (Quinn Worden) Martin, Alisty Martin, Ross Martin, Clinton (Caitlin) Eissler, Amelia Eissler; as well as 8 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Theo Yordanoff, and daughter Mitzi Eissler.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 5th at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Fwy. from 5-7p.m. followed by a Vigil Service at 7p.m. Funeral Mass, Saturday, April 6th at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail at 12:30p.m. with Graveside Service immediately following at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery, 6900 Lawndale.

Memorial donations can be made in Doris' name to the Nursing Scholarship at Associated Nursing Alumni, in c/o Fran Feltovich, 2419 Gramercy, Houston, TX 77030.