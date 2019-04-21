Dorothy Longfellow

Andrews

1926-2019

Dorothy Mae Longfellow Andrews passed away peacefully on April 12th from congestive heart disease. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Tom A. Andrews, and is survived by her daughter Mary Jane Reese and husband Ted Reese of Fairview, OK, son Glenn Andrews of Houston and daughter-in-law Renee Gervais of Houston, brother Conrad Longfellow of Greenville, MS, niece Deborah Morris of Madison, MS, grandchildren Jennifer Maune of Oklahoma City, OK, Stuart Reese of Blanchard, OK; Arleigh Herrington of Houston, Carson Andrews of NYC and Grant Andrews of Houston by their mother Allyson Andrews. Additionally, she was survived by five great grandchildren in Oklahoma and two in Houston. Three other little girls, granddaughters of MS Gervais, loved her very much and saw her often. Dorothy was born in Siloam Springs, AR, the middle child of Marion and Evelyn Longfellow. Older brother Tom Longfellow preceded her in death.

Upon graduation from high school, Dorothy found her way from NW Arkansas to the big city of Tulsa, OK, in order to enter into the business world. After working in the steno pool at Pan American (Stanlin Oil Purchasing), she married the love of her life Tom in 1949. She enjoyed a long and beautiful marriage surpassing 65 years. Dorothy was a devoted mother, a friend to many, a cancer survivor, an active volunteer in The United Ostomy Association and American Cancer Society, a member of Memorial Drive Christian Church, an avid golfer & tennis player. She was active in the Ostomy Association of Houston until her 90th year. Dorothy was a devout Christian, and she had no fear of death. People loved her outgoing personality & kind demeanor. She will be missed by many. A Memorial Service is planned for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 27th at Memorial Drive Christian Church, 11750 Memorial DR, Houston, TX 77024.