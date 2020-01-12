|
Dorothy Ann Otto
1932-2020
Dorothy Ann Otto of Houston joined the angels in heaven on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Dorothy was born on December 3, 1932. A native of McAllen, Dr. Otto Ed.D., RN, ANEF, received her B.S.N. in 1954 from the University of Houston, marking the beginning of her 60-year career with the Cizik School of Nursing at UTHealth. She received her M.S. from Texas Woman's University College of Nursing in 1971 and her Ed.D. from the University of Houston in 1985. She was recognized nationally for her contributions to the nursing profession and became a Fellow in the American Academy of Nursing Education in 2007.
She was a strong believer in demonstrating ethical behaviors of honesty, integrity, respect, fairness and confidentiality. She was a highly respected senior faculty member who served as a mentor and role model to many. The Dorothy A. Otto Professionalism in Nursing Scholarship Award was established in her honor and is given annually to undergraduate students who excel in role modeling professionalism. Dr. Otto was also dedicated to preserving historical collections documenting nursing history. She was an avid collector of stamps and books featuring Florence Nightingale. When Dorothy retired in January 2015, she became Associate Professor Emerita. Dr. Otto also enjoyed frequent trips to Honduras where she volunteered with The Micah Project. She also supported many charities. Dorothy is survived by her nephew, Chuck Darby, and her niece, Ann Elizabeth Darby Echols (Stuart Patton Echols). She was preceded in death by her identical twin, Doris Lee Otto Darby, and by her parents Lillian Carswell Gowling Otto and Max Ernest Otto.
A celebration of life service was held at Brazos Towers at Bayou Manor, where Dorothy had lived for 17 years.
Donations may be made to two of Dorothy's favorite charities; the NLN Foundation for Nursing Education, 61 Broadway, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10006; or to The Micah Project, Inc., Dept. 357, PO BOX 4346, Houston, TX 77210-4346.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020