Klein Funeral Home - Tomball
1400 West Main
Tomball, TX 77375
281-351-7233
Dorothy Ashley
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
22601 Lutheran Church Rd.
Tomball, TX
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Salem Lutheran Church
Dorothy Ashley Obituary
DOROTHY M. ASHLEY
1939-2019
Dorothy M. Ashley, 80, of Magnolia, passed away August 26, 2019. Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Mike) Mason; her son, Randy (Dana) Ashley; grandchildren, Marcus (Amy) Mason, Stanton (Shelly) Ashley, Matt (Amber) Ashley, and Hayley (Brett) Walden; great-grandchildren, Emma and Connor Mason, Justin and Beckett Ashley, and Carter and Stanton Jr. Ashley; sister, Katherine (Leonard) Burts; brothers, Donald (Linda) DeHay, Charles DeHay, and Jerry DeHay; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tues., Sept. 3, at Salem Lutheran Church, 22601 Lutheran Church Rd., Tomball. Funeral: 11 a.m. Wed., Sept. 4, at Salem Lutheran Church. Interment: Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Tomball.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or Salem Lutheran Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
