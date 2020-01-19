|
|
Dorothy Jean Lewis Barr
1930-2020
Dorothy Jean Lewis Barr, 89, of Houston passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 11, 2020. She was born in April 2, 1930 in Oklahoma City, OK. Dorothy was married to Richard J. Barr for 60 years. She worked for over 30 years for First City National Bank, which subsequently became The Chase Manhattan Corp. Dorothy is survived by her three children, Ford Barr and his fiancé Vicki Bridges of Louisville, KY, Patti Carroll of Willis, TX and Linda Lods Rossi and her husband Anthony Rossi of Brenham, TX; three grandchildren, Lynette White and husband Travis of Willis, TX, Stuart Barr of Louisville, KY and Jennifer Lods of Katy, TX; two great-grandchildren, Zachary Young and Travis White, Jr. both of Willis, TX; and her twin sister, Doris June Lewis Miller of Altus, OK. Dorothy was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers. A graveside service will be held in Headrick Cemetery in Jackson County OK.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 19, 2020