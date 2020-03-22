Home

1933 - 2020
Dorothy M. Bartkowiak
Dorothy M. Bartkowiak, 87 was born on February 1, 1933 is Chappell Hill, TX to Frank Felchak Sr. and Mary Felchak (Cegielski). She entered into eternal rest on Tuesday March 17, 2020. Dorothy is reunited with her loving husband John. She leaves behind to cherish fond memories her three sons and their families. James Bartkowiak and his wife Renalda, George Bartkowiak and his wife Janet, and Brian Bartkowiak and his wife Tammie, six grandchildren Patrick, Matthew and wife Nikki, Todd, Katrina, Corey and wife Kacey, and Marissa Bartkowiak, four great-grandchildren, Luke, Lily, Logan and Parker Bartkowiak.
A private committal service will be at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church Cemetery, Chappell Hill, TX.
A public Memorial Mass will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church at a later date.
In lieu of floral remembrances, donations can be made to the Cegielski Cemetery Fund, 862 Sara Rose, Houston, TX. 77018.
Mass intentions can be made to Saint Anne de Beaupre Catholic Church, 2810 Link Rd, Houston, TX. 77009
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
