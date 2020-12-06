1/1
Dorothy Bassett
1927 - 2020
Dorothy Naomi Lehman Bassett
1927-2020
Dorothy Naomi Lehman Bassett, 93, of Houston, Texas passed away on December 1, 2020. Dorothy is survived by her two children, Maria Bonett and Russell Miller; surviving sister Maxine Barrack; nieces Nancy Murdock, Shirley Deremer, and Debra Branch. Dorothy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for 53 years and served faithfully in the Houston Texas Temple for nearly two decades. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Family History Center for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She leaves behind a legacy of devotion, dedication, and faithful service. A memorial service for Dorothy Bassett will be held Saturday, December 12 at 10am (in person and via zoom) at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 1101 Bering Drive, Houston, Tx. In lieu of flowers please donate to Latter-day Saints Charities www.latterdaysaintcharities.org
To obtain zoom link email
dorothybassettmemorial@
gmail.com

Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Funeral services provided by
Claire Brothers Funeral Home
7901 Hillcroft Avenue
Houston, TX 77081
(713) 271-7250
