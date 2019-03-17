Dorothy Bing

1929-2019

Dorothy Bing, a former Katy registered nurse whose life was filled with a wide variety of community and church activities, departed this earth March 14 at a Katy hospital after a short illness.

She was 89.

She was born in Dallas on Aug. 3, 1929, graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan in 1949, and went on to graduate from the Lillie Jolly School of Nursing at Memorial Baptist Hospital, a precursor of the current Memorial Hermann Healthcare System. She had a career as a nurse for over twenty years.

She was active with Katy and Houston church handbell choirs and with the Friends of the Katy Library, Katy Heritage Society and other organizations.

Survivors include sisters, Carolyn Wiggins (husband WK) and Gail Kent; brother, Charles Beckham; sons, Mark L. Bing (wife, Kelly) and Paul E. Bing (wife Kelly); daughters, Sarah Wolfe (husband, Allan Turner), Martha Culbreth (husband, Steve), and Rebecca Quantz, and brother-in law, Arlys Bing.

Survivors also include grandchildren, Heather Cronk (husband, Adam), Jeffrey Quantz (wife, Katie), Matthew Quantz, Charlotte Ross (husband, Craig), Mallory Bing, Claire Bing, Abbey Bing, Elizabeth Cools (husband Josh), Natalie Bing (fiancé, Cody Morgan), Mariel Godeaux (husband John), Ethan Bing (fiancé Claudia Wei), Elliot Bing, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Schmidt Funeral Home, 1508 East Ave., Katy; funeral, 1 p.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church, 5601 Fifth St., Katy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Friends of the Katy Library, Katy Heritage Society or Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Friends of the Katy Library, Katy Heritage Society or Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.

For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit: www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net