Dorothy Jean

(Kruse) Boehm

1938-2019

Dorothy Jean (Kruse) Boehm, age 80, went to meet her heavenly father March 11, 2019 at 11:59 PM in Sugar Land, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Lee Boehm, parents Sophie Kruse and Ben Kruse and older sisters, Betty Ruth Goehring and Mary Ann Benton.

Jean is survived by her son Wayne Lee Boehm, Jr. (Michele), daughter Jennifer Lyn Kocich (Danny) and son Robert Lewis Boehm II. Grandchildren Benjamin, and Stephanie Boehm, Jessica Goodwine (Blake), Ryan (Kristina Rodriguez), Jenna, Riley and Sophie Kocich, niece Carol Terral, who shared such a special relationship with her that they told everyone they were sisters, and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives and friends.

Jean was born July 5, 1938 at home in Rosenberg, Texas. She graduated from Rosenberg's Lamar Consolidated High School in 1956. A few days later, on June 4, with a letter in hand from her mother allowing her to begin working before her 18th birthday, she started employment in the traffic department at Imperial Sugar Company. Before retiring in 2001, she had served as the secretary for Presidents Robert Armstrong and H.L.Williams, and as Executive Assistant to Chairman of the Board I.H. Kempner III.

Jean loved volunteering for the Sugar Land Cowboys and at Lakeview Elementary when her children were young. She served on the Sugar Land Parks and Recreation Board and as Chairman of the Sugar Land Employees Federal Credit Union Supervisory Committee.

The family thanks the amazing ICU staff and Staff Chaplain Arashal Ryals, M. Div. at Sugar Land Methodist Hospital for their attentive care for both our mother and our family.

Services will be held at Davis-Greenlawn Funeral Chapel 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd. Rosenberg, Texas 77471

Visitation ~ Saturday, March 16, 2019 noon until 2:00 P.M.

Funeral Service ~ March 16, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Interment immediately following.

Pallbearers: Benjamin Boehm, Ryan Kocich, Riley Kocich, Blake Goodwine, Russell Terral, Kenny Benton, John L. Sullivan

Honorary Pallbearers: Jessica Boehm, Jenna Kocich, Stephanie Boehm, Sophie Kocich, Kristina Rodriguez, Mark Benton, Billy Benton, Bradley Benton, David Goehring

She was a voracious reader so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in her name to the Literacy Council of Fort Bend at http://www.ftbendliteracy.org/

