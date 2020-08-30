Dorothy Marie Bohac

1931-2020

Dorothy was born to Edward and Sophie Kainer in 1931 in Weimer Texas. Raised on a dairy farm she enjoyed that life for many years with her siblings Eugene, Gertrude and George. In 1950, Dorothy married the man of her dreams Stanley Bohac; together they raised five children. She was a caring wife and devoted mother; raising and guiding her children in the light of faith, family, and long lasting love.

Dorothy is preceded in death by husband Stanley Bohac and survived by her children Linda Bohac-Winders; Janice Camp and husband Donnie; Larry Bohac and wife Shanna; Jerrel Bohac and wife Nancy; Don Bohac and wife Rhonda. She was proud of all her grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces & nephews.

A visitation & services for Dorothy will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 starting at 10:00AM at American Heritage Funeral Home, 10710 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, TX 77038.



