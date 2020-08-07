1/1
Dorothy Bonura
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy E. Bonura
1933-2020
Dorothy Bonura, age 86, earned her angel wings on July 18. Dottie is survived by Gail Bonura, Debra Clinage and Karen Fancher; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Joseph. Dottie was an RN serving hospitals in New York, Michigan and Texas. She retired from SBISD as a school nurse. She was an active member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Nursing Association, PO Box 504342, St. Louis, MO, 63150 or LWML c/o St. Andrew Lutheran Church. A memorial celebration will be held at St. Andrew, 1353 Witte Road at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 8. The service will also be lived streamed on St. Andrew's Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Andrew
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved