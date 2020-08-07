Dorothy E. Bonura

1933-2020

Dorothy Bonura, age 86, earned her angel wings on July 18. Dottie is survived by Gail Bonura, Debra Clinage and Karen Fancher; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Joseph. Dottie was an RN serving hospitals in New York, Michigan and Texas. She retired from SBISD as a school nurse. She was an active member of St. Andrew Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Nursing Association, PO Box 504342, St. Louis, MO, 63150 or LWML c/o St. Andrew Lutheran Church. A memorial celebration will be held at St. Andrew, 1353 Witte Road at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 8. The service will also be lived streamed on St. Andrew's Facebook page.



