Dorothy Cameron

05-12-1926-10-28-2020

Up until her passing of natural causes on October 28, 2020, Dorothy Mann Cameron remained a sharp observer of life, a voracious reader and Astros fan, a faithful friend and family member, and a loving mother.

Dorothy (Dorty) was known for her kindness and open mindedness, her honesty, her grace under pressure. She was easy going, transparent, and had a great sense of humor until the end. Her sharp wit entertained as did her agility with puzzles of all kinds. Dorty lived life in such a way that she was certain to enjoy much love and happiness.

She was born in 1926 in St. Joseph, MO, one of five children. She graduated from Central High School, Oklahoma City, OK (1944); and from Oklahoma State University (1948), where she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. After working for American Airlines, she married William J. Cameron and they were blessed with a daughter, Nancy. Dorty and Bill worked decades together running an insurance company and enjoying interests as diverse as jazz, classical music, and fine food. She was a resident of Houston since 1959.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Bill Cameron, and by her sisters and brothers, Betty Mann Cooper, Jeannette Mann Stewart, Loftin Harry Mann, and David Douglas Mann. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Cameron, Houston, her brother- and sisters-in-law, and many loving nieces and nephews. Please donate generously to Golden Beginnings Golden Retriever Rescue of Houston, Texas in her honor.



