Dorothy Chapman Hanson

1925-2019

Dorothy Ray Chapman Hanson, a wife of sixty four years, a mother of two, a grandmother of six and a friend of many, passed away peacefully in her Houston home on Wednesday, the 29th of May, 2019. Hers was a life well lived.

Dorothy was born in Calhoun, Kentucky on December 26, 1925 to Andrew Frederick and Hallye Gray Chapman. As a child, her family moved to Globe, Arizona where she graduated from Globe High School in 1944. Dorothy attended Arizona State Teacher's College at Northern Arizona University where she received a BS in Education in 1949 before moving to Yuma, Arizona where she met and married the love of her life, Lavern Maynard (Lucky) Hanson. She went on to teach elementary school in Yuma for 11 years before moving with her husband to Scottsdale, Arizona, her home for over fifty years. Dorothy ultimately moved to Houston, Texas in 2012 to be closer to family. She was also a long time summer resident of Coronado, California.

She will always be remembered as a loving wife, devoted mother and adoring grandmother. Dorothy loved all things beautiful and did her best to make life beautiful for those around her. She had a keen eye for fashion and design. She loved to travel, entertain and was an avid bridge player. She never missed a special occasion and was a constant source of love and wisdom. Dorothy loved her family and her friends with all her heart, some of which she had known most of her life. She was active in countless organizations over the years including Boys and Girls Clubs of America, Florence Crittenton Services of Arizona and PEO. She was a long time member of Valley Presbyterian Church, Paradise Valley Country Club, San Diego Yacht Club and Coronado Yacht Club.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents and her brother, William Ellis Chapman. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Hanson Arcidiacono and son-in-law, James Cravens Arcidiacono of Houston, Texas; son Robert Andrew Hanson of Flagstaff, Arizona; daughter-in-law Mary Carlise Hanson, also of Flagstaff, Arizona. She counted among her greatest blessings her six wonderful grandchildren: James Cravens Arcidiacono, Jr., Andrew Alexander Arcidiacono, William Raines Arcidiacono, Emily Grace Arcidiacono, Gwyneth Chapman Hanson and Maxwell Robert Hanson. She is also survived by her nephews: Billy Nielsen, his wife Jean and their daughter Becky, of Mesa, Arizona and also Rod Chapman of Auckland, New Zealand.

The family wishes to thank her longtime, devoted caregivers, Tracey Gordon, LaVernon Thomas and Sheila Edosomwam, as well as Shirley Brown and Felisha Viser, for their loving and compassionate care during her final days.

A memorial service and celebration of Dorothy's life will be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 24th of June, 2019 at Valley Presbyterian Church Chapel, 6947 E. McDonald Drive, Paradise Valley, Arizona. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at the church.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America or Florence Crittenton Services of Arizona, 715 W. Mariposa Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85013. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 16, 2019