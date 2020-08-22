Dorothy Elaine Burch Hartzog1933-2020Dorothy "Elaine" Burch Hartzog, 87, passed away at her home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She is survived by her children, Larry Hartzog and his wife, Roxane of Driftwood, TX, Sharon Jesse of Rockwall, TX, Brenda Fry and her husband, Gordon of Driftwood, TX, and Julie Blocker and her husband, Scott of Albuquerque, NM; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. The services were held at Woodlawn Cemetery & Funeral Home, 1101 Antoine Dr. Houston, TX. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Hospice of Austin.