Dorothy Faye O'Neal Cassman

1926-2020

Dorothy Faye O'Neal Cassman, 93, of Crosby, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Dallas, Texas, on October 10, 1926, to parents Wilbert Scott Terry and Faye Richmond. Dorothy worked as a secretary to the superintendent in Dayton ISD and Houston ISD. Upon retirement, she remained active in several organizations such as the Order of Eastern Stars, Lake Houston Property Association, Lake Houston Garden Club, and Lake Houston Methodist Church. Dorothy never missed a chance to support and enjoy her community and friendships.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her first husband, J.B. O'Neal. She is survived by her husband, Roger Cassman; sons Eddie O'Neal and wife Lynda of Pearland and Robert O'Neal and wife Karen of Willow City. Dorothy is also survived by her five deeply loved grandchildren John Meador, Heather O'Neal, Kelly Raderchak, Haley Schoolfield, and Evan O'Neal.

Grandmommy or Ginny as she was known by her grandkids was a quintessential grandmother. She kept the refrigerator stocked with Blue Bell Ice Cream and A&W Cream Soda, took unlimited trips to the neighborhood swimming pool, and planned an array of trips to create treasured memories.

A private graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Dayton, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's honor are suggested to Lake Houston Methodist Church.



