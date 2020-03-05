|
Dorothy Marie Kossa Flaherty
1931-2020
Dorothy "Dee" Marie Kossa Flaherty of Houston, age 88, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on March 3, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother ("Babcia Dory"), mother-in-law, God-mother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.
Dorothy is survived by her devoted children, Dr. Michael Flaherty (Christine), Therese Flaherty, Noreen Flaherty, Margaret Martin (Timor) and Thomas Flaherty (Jeannie); her adoring grandson, Sean Flaherty; her cherished sisters, Beatrice Guidry (Frederick) and Marie Sharp (Micheal); and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and God-children. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Joseph Michael Flaherty; and her parents, John and Annie (Shumbera) Kossa.
Dorothy was born in Ammannsville March 22, 1931 and grew up in Needville. She graduated from de Lamar High School in Richmond in 1948. As a young girl, she enjoyed playing baseball for the Needville Blue Jays. In 1951, she graduated from St. Joseph School of Nursing in Houston and was blest to have been in this vocation for over 50 years as a Surgical Registered Nurse.
She was a Charter member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where she was an active member of several ministries. After retirement, she made three trips to El Salvador with Helping Hands Medical Mission. She was an avid "Wheel Watcher" and enjoyed solving word puzzles; had a green-thumb and found pleasure in tending to her many plants and flowers.
A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Miller Funeral Chapel, 7723 Beechnut Street, Houston 77074.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 10330 Hillcroft Street, Houston 77096.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in her memory, to or St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020