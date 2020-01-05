|
Dorothy M. Goodykoontz
1921-2019
Dorothy was born in Long Beach, California, on April 9, 1921. She spent most of her formative years in Pasadena, California, after which she attended the University of Oregon and USC. After college, she worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Los Angeles, where she met her husband, Dan. In 1955, Dorothy, Dan, and their two children moved to Houston, Texas.
In 1957, Dorothy became a Girl Scout Brownie troop leader and her Girl Scout volunteer "career" began. For the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council, she generously volunteered her time for over 50 years in every capacity, including Council President and Chair of the Board of Directors. She was always most fond of the council-wide events for girls that she orchestrated, each with thousands of girls in attendance. Dorothy was also a founding member of Emerald Circle, which was established as an endowment to fund scholarships for girls.
Dorothy's love of history and reading led her to a lead role in creating a library that houses historical memorabilia at the Council headquarters. The Program Place and the Goodykoontz Museum of Girl Scout History opened in 2007.
In addition to her Girl Scout volunteerism, she served on United Way committees and was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. She also volunteered with Big Brothers and Big Sisters and Reach Unlimited, and was a Houston Texans Community Quarterback nominee.
Dorothy's first love was always her family and she enjoyed visiting her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren in Maine as well as traveling the world, always with family, which she did until she was 90. She loved her dogs, and spent many enjoyable hours with hand needlework of all kinds.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Dan. She is survived by her daughter Debbie, her son Bill and his wife Deb, grandchildren Chris, Nick, and Lindsey, as well nieces and nephews. Her family wishes to thank the wonderful care Dorothy received at the end of her life by many wonderful caregivers who were with her for so long and who showed her great compassion and love. We also wish to thank the professionals at Blue Star Hospice for their empathy and warmth at the very end of her life.
A Celebration of Dorothy's Life will be held at the Program Place at the Girl Scouts of the San Jacinto Council on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council, 3110 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77098.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020