1/
Dorothy Graves
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Powell Tippit Graves
1927-2020
Dorothy Powell Tippit Graves, 93, was born August 10, 1927 to Dr. Ellis Powell and Elizabeth Leak Powell in West Monroe, La. She passed away August 5, 2020. She married Dr. Nathaniel G. Tippit in 1946 and is survived by their children: Dr. Nathaniel G. Tippit Jr of Houston/Bellville; Dr. Thomas Ellis Tippit of Lake Medina; Terrance Michael Tippit of Houston; and Dr. Taffi Tippit-Bybee of Houston; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Dorothy graduated from Louisiana Tech College in Ruston, La. and later received an M.Ed. from ETSU. She was a counselor for many years in Houston and Austin.
She married Richard W. Graves of Monroe, La. in 1984 and they lived on Lake Travis for over 30 years.
Dorothy was predeceased by both her husbands, her parents, and her brother Robert Powell of Monroe, La. She was the epitome of a Grand Southern Lady and an inspiration to those who knew her. She was a very active member of the DAR and numerous other genealogical organizations.
Services are private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved