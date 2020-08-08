Dorothy Powell Tippit Graves

1927-2020

Dorothy Powell Tippit Graves, 93, was born August 10, 1927 to Dr. Ellis Powell and Elizabeth Leak Powell in West Monroe, La. She passed away August 5, 2020. She married Dr. Nathaniel G. Tippit in 1946 and is survived by their children: Dr. Nathaniel G. Tippit Jr of Houston/Bellville; Dr. Thomas Ellis Tippit of Lake Medina; Terrance Michael Tippit of Houston; and Dr. Taffi Tippit-Bybee of Houston; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Dorothy graduated from Louisiana Tech College in Ruston, La. and later received an M.Ed. from ETSU. She was a counselor for many years in Houston and Austin.

She married Richard W. Graves of Monroe, La. in 1984 and they lived on Lake Travis for over 30 years.

Dorothy was predeceased by both her husbands, her parents, and her brother Robert Powell of Monroe, La. She was the epitome of a Grand Southern Lady and an inspiration to those who knew her. She was a very active member of the DAR and numerous other genealogical organizations.

Services are private.



