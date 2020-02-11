|
|
Dorothy Gunder
1932-2020
Dorothy "Dot, Mommy, Dotsy, Dada" Wren Gunder passed away peacefully in her home on February 7, 2020 at the age of 87. Dorothy was born on October 6, 1932 to John D Wren and Helen Wren. She was proud to be born and raised in Brooklyn, New York. After both of her parents passed away at a young age, Dorothy helped take care of her younger siblings. She met and later married Theodore Gunder in 1955. Dorothy and Theodore moved to New Jersey, where they became proud parents of Susan and Jimmy Gunder. In 1972, Dorothy and her family happily moved to Houston for Theodore's job at Exxon Chemicals. Dorothy was a devout Catholic and an active member of St. John Vianney for over 40 years, where she enjoyed volunteering for the Women's Club, the Charity Guild, and the Bazaar. Some of her other hobbies included socializing with her friends, being on the Guys and Dolls Bowling team, and traveling with her husband and family. Dorothy was an adoring mother, wife, and grandmother. One of her greatest joys was raising her two children and later having such an active part in the lives of her four grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband of almost 60 years Theodore Gunder, her parents, and 4 siblings. She is survived by her daughter Susan Golden, her son Jimmy Gunder and his wife Peggy. She is also survived by her grandchildren Dustin Golden and his wife Emily, Brittany Wilson and her husband Robert, Zachary and Autumn Gunder, her sister Grace Layden, her great granddaughters Quinn Golden and Danielle Wilson, many nieces and nephews, and her dog Tinkerbell. She will be forever in our hearts and our memories. A mass celebrating her life will be held at St. John Vianney on Thursday, February 13 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Research Hospital.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 11, 2020