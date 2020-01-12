|
Dorothy W. Hannusch
1931-2019
Dorothy Ruth Wottrich Hannusch, faithful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, went home to the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Christmas morning, 2019. She was born on July 19, 1931 in Houston, Texas, the eldest of three children, to Gertrude and Edwin Wottrich. Her education included attendance at Trinity Lutheran School, Reagan High School, and Rice University. She married Eugene George Hannusch on December 29, 1951, beginning a union that continued for 63 years until the passing of Gene in 2015.
In 1959, Dorothy and Gene established Industrial Coating Specialties, their successful family business that continues today more than sixty years later. Dorothy served as an officer, administrator, and bookkeeper for the company and was an important contributor to the company's success. Her attention to detail played a pivotal role in complementing Gene's abilities. Dorothy's organizational skills were utilized not only at Industrial Coating, but also through her commitment to various church ministries over many years. This included organizing pastor conferences, church dinners, and tape ministries. She and Gene were also faithful in supporting many Christian missions around the world.
The success and impact of her life is best remembered by the way she touched so many lives through her gifts of generosity and hospitality, evidenced by her love for friends, family and family gatherings. These special celebrations were indeed a cherished focal point in her life; included were annual 4th of July picnics, wildflower parties, Thanksgiving worship, and grandchildren's wedding receptions at the beloved family Farm in Winchester, Texas. Birthdays, vacations, camping trips, and a host of other special memories are all a wonderful part of our family's heritage.
Dorothy's most important legacy is her children's and grandchildren's desire to continue to faithfully follow our Lord Jesus Christ through a deeper understanding of God's Word. All of the family look forward to being reunited with her in Heaven. And she herself expressed a confident expectation of being reunited with Gene for eternity.
Dorothy leaves three children and six grandchildren who mourn her loss and celebrate her life: Sherrill Hannusch Calvert and spouse James, Larry Eugene Hannusch and spouse Jamelle, and Michael Paul Hannusch and spouse Karin. Grandchildren include Catherine Calvert Urban and spouse Christopher, and Andrew Calvert and spouse Elizabeth; Matthew Hannusch and Heather Hannusch; Carl Hannusch and spouse Kimberly, and Rachel Hannusch. Dorothy is also survived by sister Joanne Hemann and niece Stacie Hemann; brother Robert Wottrich and spouse Patricia; sister-in-law Vera Hannusch; and numerous nieces and nephews. All will miss her dearly.
Her memorial service will be held at West Houston Bible Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.
The family requests that any desired memorial donations be made to Camp Peniel, 397 Peniel Path, Marble Falls, TX 78654-2086; or to Dallas Theological Seminary, P.O. Box 734215, Dallas, Texas 75373-4215.
