1/1
Dorothy Hardison Porter
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Hardison Porter
1955-2020
Dorothy Hardison Porter, 83, of Houston, passed peacefully July 25, 2020.
A life-long Texan born in Nacogdoches, she grew up in Baytown, graduated Robert E. Lee High School 1955, and attended Lee College working for Humble Oil Refinery. She married the love of her life W. Travis Porter, Jr. 1958. She worked in School of Engineering, University of Texas at Austin, for Bechtel in Galveston, Brown & Root in Houston, and then Cooper Industries as corporate administrative assistant until retirement.
Involved in charity through her neighborhood sorority, Dorothy remained active in church choir. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. All who knew her will long remember her inspiring mirth and warmhearted tenderness.
She was preceded in death by her husband Travis; parents Harvey and Mildred Hardison; and brother, Harold Hardison.
Survivors: Sister Pat Hardison Hutto (Jim), Arlington; daughters Cheryl Porter Whipple, Houston, Pamela Porter O'Rourke (Mike), Ardmore, OK; grandchildren Sara Whipple, John Thomas Whipple, Michelle O'Rourke Wilburn (Matt Lucas), Patrick O'Rourke (Krystle Nomie); great-grandchildren Brooke Robinson, Emily Wilburn, Elias O'Rourke; niece Christi Hutto Brennan (Jeff), children Bradley, Rebecca Jane, Wyatt; nephew Todd Hutto (Margaret), children Seth, Drew; brother-in-law Dr. J. Winston Porter (Linda), children Annis, Karen; brother-in-law Dr. R. Wayne Porter (Debra), children Jill, Laura; many cousins.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5-8pm at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521. A funeral service honoring Dorothy will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10am with Rev, Ann Spears officiating. Entombment will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either Houston First United Methodist Church Woodard Fund, 1320 Main St., Houston, TX 77002, where she was a member for decades, or Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church, On Higher Ground Building Fund in memory of the Harvey Hardison Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Earthman Baytown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Baytown Funeral Home
3919 Garth Road
Baytown, TX 77521
2814228181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Earthman Baytown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved