Dorothy Hardison Porter

1955-2020

Dorothy Hardison Porter, 83, of Houston, passed peacefully July 25, 2020.

A life-long Texan born in Nacogdoches, she grew up in Baytown, graduated Robert E. Lee High School 1955, and attended Lee College working for Humble Oil Refinery. She married the love of her life W. Travis Porter, Jr. 1958. She worked in School of Engineering, University of Texas at Austin, for Bechtel in Galveston, Brown & Root in Houston, and then Cooper Industries as corporate administrative assistant until retirement.

Involved in charity through her neighborhood sorority, Dorothy remained active in church choir. She was an extraordinary wife, mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. All who knew her will long remember her inspiring mirth and warmhearted tenderness.

She was preceded in death by her husband Travis; parents Harvey and Mildred Hardison; and brother, Harold Hardison.

Survivors: Sister Pat Hardison Hutto (Jim), Arlington; daughters Cheryl Porter Whipple, Houston, Pamela Porter O'Rourke (Mike), Ardmore, OK; grandchildren Sara Whipple, John Thomas Whipple, Michelle O'Rourke Wilburn (Matt Lucas), Patrick O'Rourke (Krystle Nomie); great-grandchildren Brooke Robinson, Emily Wilburn, Elias O'Rourke; niece Christi Hutto Brennan (Jeff), children Bradley, Rebecca Jane, Wyatt; nephew Todd Hutto (Margaret), children Seth, Drew; brother-in-law Dr. J. Winston Porter (Linda), children Annis, Karen; brother-in-law Dr. R. Wayne Porter (Debra), children Jill, Laura; many cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 5-8pm at Earthman Baytown Funeral Home, 3919 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521. A funeral service honoring Dorothy will be Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 10am with Rev, Ann Spears officiating. Entombment will follow at Cedarcrest Cemetery.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either Houston First United Methodist Church Woodard Fund, 1320 Main St., Houston, TX 77002, where she was a member for decades, or Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church, On Higher Ground Building Fund in memory of the Harvey Hardison Family.



