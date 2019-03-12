|
Dorothy Ann (Darilek) Jackowski
1944-2019
On Thursday, March 7, 2019 Dorothy Ann Darilek Jackowski passed away peacefully in Kingwood, Texas. Dorothy was born on October 14, 1944 in San Antonio, Texas raised and loved by Vladik and Ruby Darilek in Moulton, Texas. She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Nick Jackowski and 3 children, Christina, Brian and Kevin and their spouses. Dorothy is also survived by 6 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, sister Billie, several cousins, nephews and nieces and many loving friends and colleagues.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 13102 North Freeway, Houston, Texas; Memorial Service at 11:00 am, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home with Graveside Services following.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 12, 2019