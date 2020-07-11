Dorothy Jean(Oberlin) Mills1922-2020On June 28, 2020, Dorothy Jean (Oberlin) Mills got her wings and went to walk with the angels. She was 98 years young. Born March 6, 1922, in Kankakee, Illinois, she grew up in Culver, Indiana on Lake Maxinkuckee. It was there that Dorothy dreamed of becoming an actress. She followed her dreams to drama school at Stevens College and the Goodman Theater in Chicago. While at Goodman, she would share the stage with Geraldine Page and Shelley Berman. Her career path took a turn when she moved to San Antonio with her sister. There she met the love of her life, Julian Mills. They married and relocated to Houston, Texas where they had three boys. Dorothy then starred in her biggest roles – wife and mother. She and Julian enjoyed playing canasta, clinking glasses, and sharing boisterous conversation with friends and neighbors. They were devoted members of St. Luke's Methodist Church. She was a master storyteller, soother of hurt feelings, and always full of good advice for her boys. She later shared these talents with her three grandchildren who adored her. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Ben and Florence Oberlin, her brother Bill Oberlin, her husband Julian Mills, and her youngest son, Stephen. She is survived by her sister, Audrey Kitchens; her son Jeffrey and his wife, Barbara; her son Brent; her daughter-in-law Elizabeth; and her three grandchildren, Andrew, Julia, and Laura. The family gives heartfelt thanks to the many devoted staff members at Clarewood House in Houston, Texas.