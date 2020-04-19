Home

POWERED BY

Services
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Houston National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jones


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Jones Obituary
Dorothy Jones
Edwards
1927-2020
Dorothy Jones Edwards, expired (Sunday) April 12, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 11-11:45a.m on (Monday) April 20, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Tuesday) April 21, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Houston National Cemetery. Rev. Ray Jones, Jr., officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -