|
|
Dorothy Jones
Edwards
1927-2020
Dorothy Jones Edwards, expired (Sunday) April 12, 2020. For those individuals still wishing to view the remains, a walk-through viewing will be conducted from 11-11:45a.m on (Monday) April 20, 2020, in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services. Graveside Services (Tuesday) April 21, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Houston National Cemetery. Rev. Ray Jones, Jr., officiating.
The family appreciates your understanding and thoughtfulness during this most difficult time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2020