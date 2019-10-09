|
Dorothy Konieczny
1938-2019
Dorothy Konieczny, born September 9, 1938 in Chappell Hill, Texas. Passed away, October 4, 2019 in Porter, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents Eva and Archie Bronikowski, husband Florian Konieczny and Daughter in-law Diane Konieczny, Brother in law, Joseph Konieczny, brother in law Michael Konieczny and Brother in Law Richard Street. Survived by sister, Mary Street, Sister in Law Martha Jozwiak, and Husband Edwin Joziwak. Sister in law Mary Konieczny . children, Patrick Konieczny and Gerald Konieczny and wife Nora Konieczny. Grandchildren Kyle, Adam and Grace Konieczny, Nieces, Barbara Prashaw, Cathy Velez, Jo Ann Burke, Cheryl Deculus, Linda McBride, and nephew James Joziwak, and many more.
She was a loving wife, mother and Grandmother (Busha). Dorothy married Florian Konieczny June 21, 1958. Dorothy was fortunate enough to be a stay at home mother and home maker. Was a wonderful cook. She made the best potato salad and pecan pie in the world. Every meal was perfect. Finding the wood in the pecan pie was a holiday prize. Her toughest critic was husband Florian. Dorothy loved to sew and would make her own clothes. She would spend many a day at Hancock fabric looking at pattern books to find the right one. She loved kids was an amazing and caring baby sitter. She began watching her children Patrick and Gerald, her nieces and nephews Jimmy, Cathy and Joann and later on Cheryl and Linda during the summer. After that she started baby sitting for friends and she would charge a minimal fee. Those kids got the best care in the world and ate like kings and queens. Florian would go to Sam's Club with list of things so the kids would have food for the following week. They made the perfect team. Dorothy was a faithful Catholic and was a parishioner at All Saints Catholic Church for over 50 years. You have been an inspiration to your family and friends. we love you and we miss you! You are at peace now. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to All Saints Food Pantry, 215 East 10th Street Houston, Texas 77008.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019