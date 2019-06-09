|
|
Dorothy Lanmon Chandler
1922-2019
Dorothy Lanmon Chandler, 96, of Houston, Texas, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. Dorothy was born August 12, 1922 in Houston, TX to Cecil Phifer Lanmon and Lydia B. Lanmon.
She was baptized at the age of 10 at Woodland Baptist Church and later joined West University Baptist Church. She attended Travis Elementary, Hogg Junior High and graduated in 1940 from Reagan High School and in 1944 from Rice University. She joined South Main Baptist Church on May 11, 1944 where she met her husband, Walter Clifford Chandler, Jr. and was an active member for 75 years.
She is survived by daughters, Mary Lynn Stewart and husband Charles, Gail Musgrove and husband Gordan, daughter-in-law Dana Chandler Ripinski and husband Sam, brother C. P. "Pete" Lanmon, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at South Main Baptist Church, 4100 Main St., Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to South Main Baptist Church.
For a more detailed obituary, please visit www.ASacredChoice.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019