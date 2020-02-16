|
Dorothy Marie LeBlanc
1933-2020
Dorothy Marie LeBlanc was Born on January 1, 1933 to Thomas Francis and Mary (Brown) Horrigan. She died on February 12, 2020 at 1:14am. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, her four older brothers and her grandson, Dylan Cruse. She is survived by her husband Raymond A. LeBlanc and her children, their spouses and children and 6 great grandchildren; Lisa LeBlanc; Patrice and Dennis Emrie and son Chad; Kathy Buckner and daughters Megan and Emily; Tom and Ana LeBlanc and sons Andrew, Thomas and Adam; Paul LeBlanc; Dan and Vicki LeBlanc and daughters Brooke and Autumn; Andrew and Alison's son Knox and daughter Elliot, Megan and Jason Lester's children, Jackson, Colton and Emery, and Emily and Ryan McKean's daughter Ava Jo.
Dorothy was a true gift from God, a blessed surprise to her Mother and Father, born a full ten years after her four older brothers who all served in World War II. As this happy, precious child grew into an elegant, graceful young woman, Doats created lifelong friendships, probably because she had an inherent grace and charm and was always considerate, concerned and helpful. She was spiritual, obedient and strong in her Catholic faith. She was always intelligent and curious and had a passion for knowledge through reading and poetry. She never stopped improving herself and growing. She received a Bachelor's in Education, became a teacher, and continued to educate herself through college courses at Rice University into her 60's.
While attending the University of Detroit Mercy, Ray fell into her life. They were in love, got married in 1955 and had six children in seven years. She became the dutiful mother and wife, devoted to her husband and family. Even though things were not easy with six babies and a successful international businessman as her husband, she always did the work and always did the right thing. Six babies became six teenagers in the 1970's. Still, she always handled things with a nurturing love and a gentle grace. Behind her sweet, gentle demeanor was a courageous and strong woman with an unconditional and fierce love for her family and friends. Her faith, love and dedication became the foundation her children and grandchildren. She was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She made sure to champion each one, look them in the eye and say she is proud of us, we are loved and that we can achieve great things. In the last few years of her life, when she slowly developed Alzheimer's, she remained dignified, gracious, loving and sweet. She loved the babies most of all. When she gazed upon her great grandchildren with her beautiful eyes, she would always smile big and say, "Hi baby, hi baby!" She was also very artistic, had an eye for color, and a natural ability to cultivate beauty all around her. She created a tasteful, beautiful, home and hosted many wonderful parties with open arms. She was a founding member of The National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. Everyone should go! In lieu of flowers you may donate to NMWA at nmwa.org/support/giving. Under donate, you may make a gift in memory of Dorothy if you wish.
Even though we miss her already, she wanted to go home to see her mother. When St. Peter greets her at the Pearly Gates and says, "Please join us in the Kingdom of Heaven" she will probably smile and humbly ask, "May I?" Dorothy is now somewhere over the rainbow. What a wonderful world, such a beautiful life. Long live the light and beauty that emanated from her soul and onto all of us. Be not afraid Dorothy. Rest in Peace.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, February 24, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 11720 Joan of Arc Dr., Houston, TX 77024. A reception will follow Holy Mass in the Community Center on the church campus. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020