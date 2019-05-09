Services Heights Funeral Home 1317 Heights Blvd Houston , TX 77008 (713) 862-8844 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Matthew's United Methodist Church 4300 N. Shepherd Houston , TX View Map Service 10:00 AM St. Matthew's United Methodist Church 4300 N. Shepherd Houston , TX View Map Burial Following Services Brookside Cemetery 13747 Eastex Freeway View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dorothy Lofton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dorothy Lofton

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dorothy Jean Snyder Lofton

1928-2019

Dorothy Jean Snyder Lofton was born in Houston on July 1, 1928, and passed away on May 2, 2019. Dorothy grew up in Bay City, Texas, where she played the cornet in her high school marching band. After graduating from high school Dorothy moved to Houston, where she first worked as a model and later became a secretary in the electric shop at Southern Pacific Railroad Company. While working at SP, Dorothy's future mother-in-law introduced her to Melvin Keith Lofton, whom she married in 1953. Dorothy and Mel had two daughters, who they raised while Dorothy attended the University of Houston to obtain her degree in elementary education. After graduating she taught school for several years.

Dorothy was the center of her family and ensured that everything that was needed was done. She enjoyed being with family as well as entertaining. Dorothy cooked many Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter dinners for the extended family; New Year's morning breakfasts for Mel's band and their families; and hors d'oeuvres for her Bible study group. She and Mel also enjoyed attending formal events related to his career as a transportation manager for an oilfield services company.

Dorothy and Mel took their daughters on long camping vacations during which they saw most of the United States and parts of Canada. Dorothy and Mel eventually bought a vacation home in Sea Isle, Galveston, where the family enjoyed swimming, fishing, and boating. After their daughters left home, Mel and Dorothy continued to travel, visiting Europe, Mexico, and Alaska.

Dorothy felt privileged to have been able to care for her grandchildren, Michael and Sarah, when they were young and while her daughter, Pat, taught school. She developed special relationships with both of them and always had a special place in her heart for them. Dorothy also had a special place for her grandson Kevin who, like Dorothy, plays the trumpet and piano and is in his high school's marching band. She enjoyed listening to him play and talking with him about experiences in music and marching band.

Dorothy enjoyed gardening and raised many beautiful azaleas, roses, African violets, and bromeliads. She also loved animals, and accepted and cared for any stray cat or dog that her daughters brought home. Dorothy continued to take in and adopt stray animals even after her daughters grew up.

For over 60 years Dorothy was a member of St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, volunteered, and participated in Bible studies. She was also the church librarian and an active member of the Church and Synagogue Library Association for over 40 years.

Dorothy was preceeded in death by Mel, her husband of 63 years. She is survived by her daughters Pat McAllister and husband Donnie, Ruth Pierce and husband Dennis; grandchildren Michael McAllister and wife Kristi, Sarah Hopkins and husband Kris, Shannah Billerbeck and husband Aaron, Kevin Pierce, Keith Pierce; and four great-grandchildren. Dorothy is also survived by her beloved (formerly stray) cat, Mooch, who has become a cherished member of Ruth's family.

Dorothy's family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Clarewood House Extended Care Center for ensuring that Dorothy's last year was comfortable and full of happiness. They would also like to thank Houston Hospice for their care of Dorothy during her final days.

Services for Dorothy will be held on Saturday, May 11, at St. Matthew's United Methodist Church, 4300 N. Shepherd, Houston, Texas, 77018. Visitation with the family will start at 9:00 a.m. with the service at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery, 13747 Eastex Freeway. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to St. Matthew's United Methodist Church.