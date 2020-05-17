Dorothy Lott1929-2020Dorothy Ruth Hamilton Lott was born in Manning, Texas on May 9, 1929 and passed away on May 12, 2020.Dorothy graduated from Lufkin High School in 1946. She worked for Lufkin Telephone Company when she met her future husband, James "Jim" Lott in 1950. After their first daughter, Anita was born in 1951, they moved to Old Ocean, Texas and lived there until 1956. Their second daughter, Teresa was born in 1954, and son Kevin in 1959.Both Dorothy and Jim worked for Humble Oil, later Exxon, for many years. After leaving Exxon, she worked in the Reservations Department for Delta Airlines, which enabled her and her family to travel all over the world. Their favorite destination was Hawaii. Dorothy retired from Delta in 1985.She and Jim moved to Clear Lake City, Texas in 1998 to live near their grandchildren. They became dedicated members of Sagemont Church at that time and remained faithful members until her death on May 12. She and Jim celebrated 69 years of marriage on October 14, 2019. Dorothy was a devoted Christian who was known for her beauty, wit and warmth. She was talented in many areas, able to do almost anything to include cooking, decorating, crafting and sewing.Dorothy was able to have a wonderful combination of her 91st birthday and Mother's Day celebration with her immediate family, including grandsons Jonathan Wright, and Adam, Joshua and David Lott. She felt well and blessed to be with her family on that beautiful day.Visitation will be held Sunday, May 17, from 4:00pm. until 6:00pm. at Niday Funeral Home. The service celebrating Dorothy's life will be held Monday, May 18, at 10:00 am., also at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells, Texas.Dorothy was looking forward to joining her parents and sister in Heaven. She will be missed each and every day, but her family is comforted to know that last Tuesday she saw the face of Jesus for the first time as He welcomed her with open arms. We all rejoice in that.