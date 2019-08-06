|
|
Dorothy M. Raines
1925-2019
Dorothy M. Raines, age 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Austin Wellness in Austin, Tx. She was born November 10, 1925, in Houston, to Otis Glazener and Sara B. Glazener.
Dorothy was a 1943 Pasadena Memorial High School graduate, who started her earlier career as a bookkeeper and later honed her skills as a talented salesperson. After raising two son's, in 1976 Dorothy met and married, Jesse A. Raines. Jesse became her best friend and absolute love of Dorothy's life. Together they lived life to the fullest into their early 90's. Dorothy was an avid scuba diver with an unquenchable thirst for travel and discovery. She loved meeting new people.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Jesse A Raines, sons; William O. Bennatt and Duane L. Giroir, grandchildren; William Rhett Bennatt, Lyndsay Ball and Miranda Giroir and great grandchildren; Jarrett Rhett Bennatt, Payton Ball and Blayke Ball
Dorothy's ashes will reside in the Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2019