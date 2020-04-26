|
Dorothy Christine Macpherson
1928-2020
Dorothy Christine (Chris) Macpherson, born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on January 11, 1928, passed away on April 16, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was preceded in death by husband, Louis Macpherson, her parents Walter Moser and Dena Knight Moser, her sister Eleanor Magness and brother-in-law Floyd Magness, and her sister-in-law Louise Waag. She is survived by her son Douglas Macpherson and his wife Ann, her daughter Janet Buchert and husband Ronnie, her son Thomas Macpherson and wife Pamela; her grandchildren Christian Buchert and wife Annie, Nicholas Buchert and wife Emiliana, Megan Macpherson, and Samuel Macpherson; and great-grandson John Cyril Buchert. She is also survived by many other family and friends.
Our beloved Chris was a remarkable 92 year-old, and continued to amaze others with her youthfulness and love of life. In high school, she was a cheerleader, and was voted "most popular" and "most beautiful" by her classmates. She and Lou married February 2, 1952, and spent more than 50 Groundhog Days together. Lou's career with Shell Oil moved them many places, including from Houston to Oklahoma City to New Orleans and then back to Houston. They met many new friends along the way, many of whom became life-long friends and extended family. Chris was a Cub Scout den mother, a Brownie leader, a Sunday school teacher, and a "cheerleader" at her kids' sporting events (where her distinctive cheer was easy to identify and hard to forget). In addition to never missing her kids' sporting events, she was a consummate year round sports enthusiast. On Saturday mornings, Chris' first order of business was to cut the game schedule out of the sports section. Sunday dinners often turned into a review of Saturday's best college football matchups. It was not unusual for her to call to see if you were watching a particular game that had turned into a real nail biter. When March rolled around Chris moved into one of her favorite sports seasons of the year--March Madness. It was a well-known fact that one risked serious bodily injury if you came between Chris and the TV during that time. Then came the Masters and the other Majors.
In addition to sports, she was known for her sense of style, a passion for bridge, and gourmet cooking (which she honed in New Orleans). She was a Queen of the Krewe of Capricorn, and known as a Queen Mother to many. Chris volunteered for a number of years with NAM, was a long time member of Northwoods Presbyterian Church, and was generous in other volunteer work, including CanCare. Chris was a loving wife to Lou, and a loving mother to her family. Her three children are eternally grateful to have had her for our mother. She is dearly missed by her family and friends; we look forward to the day when we will see her again.
Ecclesiastes 3:1-4.
A special memorial service will be announced at a later time.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020