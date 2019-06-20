Dorothy Marie

(Sanford) Marker

1926-2019

Dorothy Marie (Sanford) Marker, age 93 of Western Grove, Arkansas passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 in Harrison, Arkansas.

The daughter of Buck and Bertha Sanford was born on May 14, 1926 in Diboll, Texas.

Dorothy was a remarkable woman and cared deeply for her family. She enjoyed her 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year with her husband, Frank. During World War II she welded ships for the Navy. She later worked for Texas Instruments in Houston, Texas. Dorothy and Frank raised white tailed deer for many years on their hunting ranches near Cotulla, Texas and D'Hanis, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Sharon Kay.

She is survived by her husband Franklin Marker III, a son, Frank Marker and his wife Wanda; 3 grandchildren, Franklin Marker V, Rebecca Marker and Daniel Marker; one great-grandchild, Franklin Marker VI and many other family and friends who will mourn her passing.

Published in Houston Chronicle from June 20 to June 23, 2019