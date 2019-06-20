Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison - Harrison
501 Old Bellefonte Road PO Box 2418
Harrison, AR 72601
870-743-2021
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Marker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Marker


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Marker Obituary
Dorothy Marie
(Sanford) Marker
1926-2019
Dorothy Marie (Sanford) Marker, age 93 of Western Grove, Arkansas passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 in Harrison, Arkansas.
The daughter of Buck and Bertha Sanford was born on May 14, 1926 in Diboll, Texas.
Dorothy was a remarkable woman and cared deeply for her family. She enjoyed her 50th wedding anniversary earlier this year with her husband, Frank. During World War II she welded ships for the Navy. She later worked for Texas Instruments in Houston, Texas. Dorothy and Frank raised white tailed deer for many years on their hunting ranches near Cotulla, Texas and D'Hanis, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Sharon Kay.
She is survived by her husband Franklin Marker III, a son, Frank Marker and his wife Wanda; 3 grandchildren, Franklin Marker V, Rebecca Marker and Daniel Marker; one great-grandchild, Franklin Marker VI and many other family and friends who will mourn her passing.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com
Published in Houston Chronicle from June 20 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now