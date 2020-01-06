Home

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:30 PM
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
10688 Shadow Wood Drive
View Map
1933 - 2020
Dorothy Mitchell Obituary
Dorothy Mitchell
1933-2020
Dorothy Mitchell , 86, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 2nd. She was born on January 4, 1933, in New York City to Albert and Alice Paciello.
Dorothy is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Bob Mitchell; daughter, Patricia Simmons and husband, Rodger; son, Gary Mitchell and wife Laurie; grandchildren, Keith Marshall and wife Jeanette; Stacey Marshall, Ethan Mitchell and Emily Mitchell; great grandchildren, Dylan Marshall and Keira Marshall; and her sister Genie Nuro.
A visitation with the family will be held on, January 7th from 5-7:30PM, with a rosary recited at 7:30PM in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, 77079. A mass of Christian burial will be held on, January 8th at 10AM at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. 10688 Shadow Wood Drive.
In lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Sunshine Kids Foundation, www.sunshinekids.org or the Alzheimer's Foundation, www.alzfdn.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 6, 2020
