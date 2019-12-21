Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel
Katy, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Katy First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Morton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Morton


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Morton Obituary
Dorothy Marie "Dot" Morton
1925-2019
Dorothy Marie "Dot" Morton passed away on December 18, 2109 in Katy, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel, in Katy. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Katy First United Methodist Church with Dr. Richard L. White officiating. Interment in Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -