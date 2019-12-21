|
|
Dorothy Marie "Dot" Morton
1925-2019
Dorothy Marie "Dot" Morton passed away on December 18, 2109 in Katy, Texas.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home East Avenue Chapel, in Katy. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Katy First United Methodist Church with Dr. Richard L. White officiating. Interment in Memorial Oaks Cemetery.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 21, 2019