|
|
Dorothy Newsom
1923-2019
Dorothy Ann Ubernosky Newsom was born to George and Louise Ubernosky on January 30, 1923 in Houston, Texas. Dorothy passed away on June 18, 2019 at the age of 96. Dorothy was the youngest of two children in her family.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Sharon Anders (Willie) of Groesbeck, TX, and three (3) granddaughters, Stacey Noel, Lanae Richards, and Melessa Bragg. Dorothy is predeceased by her parents, her brother, Clarence Ubernosky, her son, Ronald Newsom, and her grandson, Bradley Zgabay.
Dorothy spent many years working at Merle Norman Cosmetics in Houston, Texas.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Cypress Creek Funeral Home and Crematory, 2000 Cypress Landing Road, Houston, TX 77090. Dorothy will be buried in Oak Lawn Cemetery in Somerville, Texas.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019