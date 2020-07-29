Dorothy Mae Ferreri Piazza
1929-2020
Dorothy Ferreri Piazza was born on the 3rd of September 1929, and passed away peacefully on Monday, the 27th of July 2020, after a long battle with Leukemia. She was born of Sicilian-American parents. Her father and mother, Vito and Mary Pantaleo Ferreri immigrated to the United States, eventually settling in Houston. She had two sisters and one brother, Francis Pollizzio, Joe Ferreri and Vita Rossi and the baby was Dorothy Mae Ferreri.
She was a long time resident of Houston, a proud graduate of Reagan high school in 1946 and began her first career as a secretary at Reed Roller Bit. She met the love of her life, Joseph Michael Piazza whom she married on the 22nd of October 1950. They had five children, Joseph Michael Jr., Mary Donna, Daniel, Gary and Lisa. She was a devoted mother.
Her language of love was cooking, and she shared that love with all, never going anywhere without a plate of something delicious. She loved the Italian culture and was involved in the Amiketos club and the Charity Guild of St. Joseph. She was instrumental in helping prepare multiple St. Joseph's Altars with her friends over many years. Her talent for creating decorative fig cookies into works of art and was admired by all. She was a parishioner at St. Michael's Catholic Church for 60 years, and it was here where her children attended grade school. She love traveling and visited many exotic locations all over the world as a travel agent. She retired in her 70's to take care of her daughter Lisa during her illness. Our memories of travel with our mom, were always an adventure and we saw the world in a big way.
Her favorite travel spot was her bay house in San Leon, Texas, where she spent many enjoyable weekends and holidays with her family and friends.
Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren love her dearly and she will always hold a treasured place in our hearts.
She is preceded in the death by her mother and father; husband, Joseph Michael Piazza; daughter, Lisa Piazza Pace; brother, Joe Ferreri and sister, Vita Rossi.
She is survived by her sister, Francis Pollizzio; her children, Dr. Joseph Michael Piazza Jr. and wife Anne, her daughter Mary Donna and husband Eddie Hunter, her son Dr. Daniel Piazza and his wife Erin, and her son Gary Piazza.
Her grandchildren, Julianne and Shawn Galloway, Allison and Luis Batarse, Joseph Michael Piazza III, Cara Piazza, Michael Piazza and Matthew Piazza.
Her great grandchildren, Luis and John Paul Batarse and Waylon Galloway
We can't forget sweet Lance, her devoted grand dog who stood by her side till the end.
We'd like to thank all of our dear friends and family who have expressed their love for her. Special thanks to Dr. Susan Escudier and her staff at Texas Oncology. Their expertise and compassion during her illness was without peer.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock this afternoon until eight o'clock this evening Wednesday, the 29th of July, in the Jasek Chapel and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where a recitation of the Holy Rosary, led by the Amiketos, will commence at six o'clock.
The Mass of Christian Burial is to be celebrated at ten o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 30th of July, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Road in Houston, where the Rev. Wayne W. Wilkerson, Pastor, is to serve as celebrant. Those unable to attend the funeral mass may view the livestream on Facebook. The direct link is available by selecting "Join Livestream" on her online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com
.
KINDLY NOTE: due to the COVID-19 safety protocols in place at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, attendance is limited and guests' temperatures will be taken upon entry and must be wearing a mask.
The Rite of Committal will follow, via an escorted cortege, at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston. While masks and social distancing remain a requirement, there are no attendance restrictions for this service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in her name be directed to St Michaels Catholic Church, 1801 Sage Rd., Houston, TX 77056; St. Agnes Academy, 9000 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX, 77036; and Strake Jesuit College Preparatory, 8900 Bellaire Blvd., Houston TX 77036.
Please visit Mrs. Piazza's online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.