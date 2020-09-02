Dorothy Mae Praytor1928-2020Dorothy Mae Praytor, 92, of Pasadena, Texas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born on May 11, 1928 in Houston, Texas to Louis Nicholas Liestman and Barbara Liestman (Bagwell). She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elvin H Praytor of 65 years. She is survived by her daughter Linda Sue Miller and husband Mark; sons, Larry Melvin Praytor and wife Mary; Keith Elvin Praytor and wife Karen; grandchildren Jennifer Ann Braunstein and husband Harry; John Marshal Miller and wife Lindsay; Barbara (Barbie) Jane Villarreal and husband Danny, Kathryn (Katey) Eileen Praytor; Kevin Lee Praytor and wife Sarah and Scott Nicholas Praytor; 6 great-grandchildren, Lucas Nicholas Braunstein, Abraham Herman Braunstein, Miriam Ann Braunstein, Callie Nicole Miller, Tyler Marshall Praytor, and Blake Hunter Praytor. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Grand View Funeral Home in Pasadena. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Grand View Funeral Home in Pasadena. Interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Houston off I-10.