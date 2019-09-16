|
Dorothy B. Rector
1924-2019
Dorothy B. Rector (94) of Houston, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Dorothy was born in Travis Texas on November 23, 1924 to William Fletcher and Zula Lois Smith Bagley, both preceded her in death. Dorothy was the oldest of three daughters, and survived by her sisters Naomi Michalewicz of Temple, TX and Ruth Pearl Ballard of Springtown, TX.
Upon graduating Lott High School, Dorothy attended Austin School of Business and continued her studies at Texas A&M in Kingsville. After moving to Houston with her family in 1953, Dorothy worked as an Operations Manager with Automation Industries. Dorothy and her husband Bob were longtime members of Houston's Second Baptist Church and Sharpstown Baptist Church.
Dorothy married her husband, Robert Brown Rector on July 6, 1943. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Bob, after 71 happily devoted years together. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son Robert Allen Rector and great-grandson Chase Edward Batchelor, and survived by her daughter Melva Lois Taylor of Atascocita TX, and daughter in-law Jan Rector of Houston, TX.
Dorothy enjoyed a growing family of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. With grandsons Robert Thomas Rutherford and David Michael Rutherford of Houston, TX. Grandson Robert Glenn Rector and fiancée Eva Burleson of Richmond, TX and granddaughter Amy Rector Batchelor of Sugarland, TX. With great-grandchildren including Tanner Batchelor and his wife Whittnie Batchelor, Wyatt Rector, Lane Batchelor, Mason Batchelor, Brennan Batchelor, Kenzie Burleson and Colton Burleson. And three great-great-granddaughters Blakely Batchelor, Braelynn Batchelor, and Beth Lee Batchelor.
Dorothy and Bob share a full life of travel, fellowship, and family. Celebrating many happy years together, that started with Dorothy noticing Bob in a High School yearbook picture. After a friend introduced the couple, Dorothy enjoyed sharing the story that 'she picked Bob out of a catalog'.
Services will be held at Sharpstown Baptist Church Tuesday, September 17th. Visitation beginning at 9:30 am, followed by a service at 10:30 am. A private family burial will follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 16, 2019