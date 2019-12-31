|
|
Savage
1927-2019
Dorothy Leah Savage, 92 passed away December 27, 2019. She was born August 25, 1927 in Teague, Texas to Earle and Ethel McSpadden. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Accounting. Dorothy was a 64 years member of Spring Branch Presbyterian Church, serving and sharing with the fellowship committee, Circle and Happy Hands. She taught in many Spring Branch ISD schools.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years Kerry Dale Savage and her brother Earle McSpadden Jr. She is survived by their daughters Sonya Weisser, Sarah Savage and Sherry Flores, and cousin Suzanne Snow, nieces and nephews and a loving church family.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday January 2nd at Spring Branch Presbyterian Church, 1215 Campbell Road with Rev. Dr. Kevin Boyd officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spring Branch Presbyterian Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019