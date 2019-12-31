Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltrip Funeral Directors
1415 Campbell Road
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 465-2525
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Spring Branch Presbyterian Church
1215 Campbell Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Savage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Savage


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Savage Obituary
Savage
1927-2019
Dorothy Leah Savage, 92 passed away December 27, 2019. She was born August 25, 1927 in Teague, Texas to Earle and Ethel McSpadden. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor's in Accounting. Dorothy was a 64 years member of Spring Branch Presbyterian Church, serving and sharing with the fellowship committee, Circle and Happy Hands. She taught in many Spring Branch ISD schools.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years Kerry Dale Savage and her brother Earle McSpadden Jr. She is survived by their daughters Sonya Weisser, Sarah Savage and Sherry Flores, and cousin Suzanne Snow, nieces and nephews and a loving church family.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday January 2nd at Spring Branch Presbyterian Church, 1215 Campbell Road with Rev. Dr. Kevin Boyd officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spring Branch Presbyterian Church.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -