Dorothy Dabbs Schleider
1926-2019
Dorothy Dabbs Schleider, age 93, passed away on December 30, 2019.
A much beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Dorothy ("Dottie") was born January 28, 1926 in Texarkana, Arkansas to the late Harry Burdette Dabbs and Laura Young Dabbs.
Dorothy grew up in Houston and Dallas, attending Lanier Middle School in Houston and Highland Park High School in Dallas. After graduating from Highland Park, Dorothy attended Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri before transferring to the University of Texas in Austin, where she pledged Alpha Delta Pi.
On April 3, 1947, Dorothy married Benjamin Herman Schleider, Jr. of Brenham, Texas and worked at Magnolia Oil Company in Houston, while Ben attended the University of Houston College of Law. After Ben graduated from law school in 1950, the couple resided for two years in Brenham before returning to make their home in Houston, where Ben practiced law for over 50 years.
Dorothy was active raising her four children in Bunker Hill Village, where she was a resident for over 60 years. In addition to her family, who adored their "Dottie", Dorothy's passions were: Her home on Knipp Road, which was a replica of an eighteenth-century New England clapboard; her intense love of tennis and active life as a charter member of the Houston Racquet Club; the volunteer work she did at Memorial City Hospital; and serving as Head Cottage Hostess at Bayou Bend. Dorothy was well known and well-liked for decades in the antique community in Houston, and her counsel was frequently sought by those seeking a guiding hand in the design and décor of period homes. She was a member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. The last three years, Dorothy and Ben made their home at The Belmont Village-Hunters Creek.
She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Ben H. Schleider, Jr.; her four children: Benjamin Herman Schleider, III ("Chip") and wife, Catharine; Laura Elizabeth Schleider Myers and husband, James; Peter Dabbs Schleider and wife, Colleen; and John Dabbs Schleider and wife, Kelly; her eleven grandchildren: Christian Schleider and wife, Jessica; Alexander Schleider and wife, Samantha; Amy Myers Montgomery and husband, Mike; Elizabeth Myers Presley and husband, Joseph; William R. Myers; Robert D. Schleider and wife, Lexi; Kelsey Schleider Giovenco and husband, Ari; Benjamin Patrick Schleider; John D. Schleider, Jr., Benjamin H. Schleider, IV and Sarah Annabelle Schleider; and her eight darling great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her sisters: Ann Dabbs Porter and Harriet Jane Dabbs; and her brother: Harry B. Dabbs, Jr.
Graveside services will be held at the Schleider family plot, which Dorothy helped design, in Washington County within the historic Atkinson Cemetery at 11:00 am on Friday, January 3, 2020 with the Rev. Martin J. Bastian of St. Martin's Episcopal Church officiating. Please contact the family for details regarding attendance of the services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX 77056.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020